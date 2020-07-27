Previous
Next
RM by dide
Photo 2402

RM

A really lovely warm day today after a cool foggy start. We were sorting the cattle and RM was standing watching the goings on. Here you can see all the trees we helped plant (down by the stream) and our house in the background.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
658% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
RM is a handsome Longhorn! A wonderful photo of your home too. The large tree by your home is shaped so nicely, it must provide lots of shade in the summer.
July 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise