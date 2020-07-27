Sign up
Photo 2402
RM
A really lovely warm day today after a cool foggy start. We were sorting the cattle and RM was standing watching the goings on. Here you can see all the trees we helped plant (down by the stream) and our house in the background.
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2395
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
Tags
winter
,
trees
,
farm
,
longhorn
,
rm
Lou Ann
ace
RM is a handsome Longhorn! A wonderful photo of your home too. The large tree by your home is shaped so nicely, it must provide lots of shade in the summer.
July 27th, 2020
