Mt Eden by dide
Photo 2427

Mt Eden

Taken a couple of weeks ago when we were able to move about freely. This is Brooke and Toto heading up Mt Eden, one of Auckland's many volcanic cones.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Dianne

@dide
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful leading line
August 21st, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Toto seems to have lost direction and is facing down instead of up. Beautiful leading lines. A very nice shot.
August 21st, 2020  
