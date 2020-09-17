Sign up
Photo 2454
Carlo
My sister and brother-in-law are staying here for a few days. They have their caravan and little dog. Carlo was snuggled up in his bed, under a blanket, but when he looked up, only one ear could be seen. He did look rather cute!
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
4
3
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2454
photos
195
followers
126
following
2447
2448
2449
2450
2451
2452
2453
2454
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
17th September 2020 6:54pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
bed
,
dog
,
ears
KazzaMazoo
ace
Aww, lovely paw-trait
September 17th, 2020
Dione Giorgio
He looks adorable in this pose. Lovely capture.
September 17th, 2020
Denise Wood
ace
FAVtastic portrait :)
September 17th, 2020
Babs
ace
Aw he is so sweet.
September 17th, 2020
