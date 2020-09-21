Sign up
Photo 2458
The bouquet
I have been thoroughly spoilt for my birthday, with family around, presents and two lovely bouquets of flowers.
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
21st September 2020 5:51pm
flowers
,
birthday
