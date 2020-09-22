Sign up
Photo 2459
All that glistens...
We were in the fog this morning and all the cobwebs were glistening like strings of pearls. I love it when the cobwebs stand out and there are so many of them. When it's dry in the mornings they are pretty much invisible.
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
Dianne
@dide
Tags
fog
,
dew
,
cobweb
Pam Knowler
ace
Looks like a diamond necklace!
September 22nd, 2020
