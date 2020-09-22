Previous
All that glistens... by dide
Photo 2459

All that glistens...

We were in the fog this morning and all the cobwebs were glistening like strings of pearls. I love it when the cobwebs stand out and there are so many of them. When it's dry in the mornings they are pretty much invisible.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Dianne

@dide
Pam Knowler ace
Looks like a diamond necklace!
September 22nd, 2020  
