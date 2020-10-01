Previous
Next
Julz and the cherry flowers by dide
Photo 2468

Julz and the cherry flowers

@julzmaioro and I had a nice outing to see a the flowering cherry trees. This little country lane has trees on either side and is a picture at this time of the year. We timed it just right with a sunny afternoon and lots of blossom.
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
676% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
@happypat - a lovely afternoon out with my camera buddy. @julzmaioro - nice to get out with you and see these lovely cherry trees at their best.
October 1st, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
So glad to see her out enjoying the sunshine...you would be happy camera buddies again!
October 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise