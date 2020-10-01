Sign up
Photo 2468
Julz and the cherry flowers
@julzmaioro
and I had a nice outing to see a the flowering cherry trees. This little country lane has trees on either side and is a picture at this time of the year. We timed it just right with a sunny afternoon and lots of blossom.
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
Dianne
@dide
2468
photos
189
followers
126
following
1
2
365
Canon EOS 6D
1st October 2020 2:15pm
trees
blossom
cherry
cherry-trees
Dianne
@happypat
- a lovely afternoon out with my camera buddy.
@julzmaioro
- nice to get out with you and see these lovely cherry trees at their best.
October 1st, 2020
Pat Knowles
ace
So glad to see her out enjoying the sunshine...you would be happy camera buddies again!
October 1st, 2020
