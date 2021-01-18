New shoes!

My sister is a volunteer for Riding for the Disabled. She helps two days a week with the horses and the children. During the school holidays there are lots of jobs to do and this morning it was time to put new shoes on all the horses. What a great morning I had taking photos and meeting lots of the volunteers. They are mostly women of retired age (some even in their 80's) who donate time and skills so the children get to ride. It was a very humbling experience to spend the morning there and hear some of their stories. Many of them have been associated with the RDA for a great number of years. Hats off to them all!