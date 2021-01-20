Previous
See you! by dide
See you!

NZ has two main islands and today we crossed on the ferry from north to south. We passed this other ferry about half way across on our trip. Funny thing, our son, Josh, was on the ferry we passed, heading north!
Dianne

julia ace
Hope you waved to each other..
January 20th, 2021  
