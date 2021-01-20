Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2579
See you!
NZ has two main islands and today we crossed on the ferry from north to south. We passed this other ferry about half way across on our trip. Funny thing, our son, Josh, was on the ferry we passed, heading north!
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2579
photos
191
followers
129
following
706% complete
View this month »
2572
2573
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
2579
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
20th January 2021 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ferry
,
cook-strait
julia
ace
Hope you waved to each other..
January 20th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close