Previous
Next
Kali's Island by dide
Photo 2597

Kali's Island

Another image from yesterday. This is the island that often features in @kali66 's project. What a brilliant sunset and so nice to be camping right by the sea.
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
711% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise