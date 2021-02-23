Previous
This is not us! by dide
This is not us!

But we did have to drive under here! This is on the road to Murchison and the road is carved out from under a huge rock formation.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Dianne

@dide
Brigette ace
fabulous
and nice shot
February 23rd, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
Had to check out where that is as it looks really pretty & quite a road. We haven’t been there.... went along Queen Charlottes Sound the nearest. I like your travels!
February 23rd, 2021  
