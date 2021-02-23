Sign up
Photo 2613
This is not us!
But we did have to drive under here! This is on the road to Murchison and the road is carved out from under a huge rock formation.
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
road
,
river
,
gorge
,
south-island
Brigette
ace
fabulous
and nice shot
February 23rd, 2021
Pat Knowles
ace
Had to check out where that is as it looks really pretty & quite a road. We haven’t been there.... went along Queen Charlottes Sound the nearest. I like your travels!
February 23rd, 2021
and nice shot