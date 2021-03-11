Previous
Next
The new truck by dide
Photo 2629

The new truck

I found a gap in my 365 project, so I'm just filling it. This is the truck that Josh drove all the way from Invercargill to the Auckland region. Nice to see it in action, filled to the brim with maize, on its way to the maize silage stack.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
723% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Great truck! Great capture.
March 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise