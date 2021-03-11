Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2629
The new truck
I found a gap in my 365 project, so I'm just filling it. This is the truck that Josh drove all the way from Invercargill to the Auckland region. Nice to see it in action, filled to the brim with maize, on its way to the maize silage stack.
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2639
photos
187
followers
129
following
723% complete
View this month »
2632
2633
2634
2635
2636
2637
2638
2639
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
14th March 2021 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
truck
,
rural
,
farm
,
maize
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great truck! Great capture.
March 21st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close