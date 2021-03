Wattles

Last weekend, we were lucky enough to be taken on a great boat cruise around Lake Tarawera. While we were near the base of Mt Tarawera, we were told about the wattle trees. The trees came to this area as seeds in the oats to feed horses. These Australian trees are now a major problem and have had to be culled. The trees in the ICM image are actually dead and will soon fall, leaving space for the native species to fill the gaps.