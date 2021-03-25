Previous
Rotorua by dide
Rotorua

Rotorua is a thermal city, with the sulphur/egg smell to match. This is a neat area to visit with heaps of steam and some boiling mud pools. Chook and FG were willing models for @julzmaioro and I across the other side of the steaming pool.
Dianne

Peter ace
Lovely atmospheric image Dianne you did well to get two willing volunteers can almost see their noses turning up, lol:)
March 25th, 2021  
Debra
Very cool...nice capture
March 25th, 2021  
