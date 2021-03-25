Sign up
Photo 2643
Rotorua
Rotorua is a thermal city, with the sulphur/egg smell to match. This is a neat area to visit with heaps of steam and some boiling mud pools. Chook and FG were willing models for
@julzmaioro
and I across the other side of the steaming pool.
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
21st March 2021 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
steam
,
rotorua
Peter
ace
Lovely atmospheric image Dianne you did well to get two willing volunteers can almost see their noses turning up, lol:)
March 25th, 2021
Debra
Very cool...nice capture
March 25th, 2021
