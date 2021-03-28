Previous
The longhorn babies by dide
The longhorn babies

These little guys are really growing. They are still with their mums and look great. Their horns are starting to take off too.
28th March 2021 28th Mar 21

Dianne

@dide
Issi Bannerman ace
So very cute, both of them!
March 28th, 2021  
