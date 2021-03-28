Sign up
Photo 2646
The longhorn babies
These little guys are really growing. They are still with their mums and look great. Their horns are starting to take off too.
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
cattle
,
rural
,
hay
,
farm
,
calves
,
long-horns
Issi Bannerman
ace
So very cute, both of them!
March 28th, 2021
