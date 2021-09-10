Sign up
Photo 2812
Fingernail moon
This was from last weekend. Such a calm morning to wake up to and lovely light. The few trees you can see are the last of a line of trees and they too have succumbed to canker and after each big wind, there are less standing.
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
1
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2812
photos
182
followers
131
following
2805
2806
2807
2808
2809
2810
2811
2812
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
4th September 2021 6:15am
Privacy
Public
Tags
moon
,
trees
,
sunrise
,
canker
Chris
ace
A beautiful morning wake up. Lovely capture.
September 10th, 2021
