Fingernail moon by dide
Photo 2812

Fingernail moon

This was from last weekend. Such a calm morning to wake up to and lovely light. The few trees you can see are the last of a line of trees and they too have succumbed to canker and after each big wind, there are less standing.
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Dianne

@dide
Chris ace
A beautiful morning wake up. Lovely capture.
September 10th, 2021  
