Photo 2965
The tern family
Another image from our nice walk at the beach last night. The terns were just hanging out on the beach.
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
4
4
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Views
10
Comments
4
4
Fav's
4
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
9th February 2022 6:40pm
coast
,
beach
,
karioitahi
Delwyn Barnett
ace
I love the focus on the terns.
February 10th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a tranquil scene , with the terns enjoying the calm of the evening . Love the monotones ! fav
February 10th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful scene
February 10th, 2022
winghong_ho
Great capture in b&w. Love the scene.
February 10th, 2022
