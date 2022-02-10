Previous
The tern family by dide
The tern family

Another image from our nice walk at the beach last night. The terns were just hanging out on the beach.
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Dianne

@dide
Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
I love the focus on the terns.
February 10th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a tranquil scene , with the terns enjoying the calm of the evening . Love the monotones ! fav
February 10th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful scene
February 10th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Great capture in b&w. Love the scene.
February 10th, 2022  
