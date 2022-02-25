Previous
That's us! by dide
That's us!

48 years ago some of this group were at school together. We still meet up about once every 3-5 years and have a good old catchup. We were in the 7th form together and there were only 15 of us, so we all knew each other pretty well. That's me in the lime. One of the class was visiting from the UK, so we enjoyed chatting with her and hearing about her travels. It was a lovely change to go out for dinner - something we have seldom been allowed to do for the past couple of years because of Covid lockdowns.
Beryl Lloyd ace
So wonderful to have a wonderful catch-up time over a meal . You all look so happy .
February 26th, 2022  
