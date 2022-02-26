Previous
The puppies by dide
Photo 2981

The puppies

Chad's puppies are old enough to go to their new homes now, so we took Rudy out to see them. He wasn't actually that thrilled - I think they were a bit nippy for him to enjoy (in fact in one photo the puppy may have him by the little finger...)
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Dianne

@dide
