Photo 2981
The puppies
Chad's puppies are old enough to go to their new homes now, so we took Rudy out to see them. He wasn't actually that thrilled - I think they were a bit nippy for him to enjoy (in fact in one photo the puppy may have him by the little finger...)
26th February 2022
Dianne
@dide
puppies
grandson
