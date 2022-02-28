Sign up
Photo 2983
The leaf scatterer
Chook had a little 'helper' when he was raking up leaves the other day. As fast as they were put in piles, Rudy was running through them kicking and scattering them and having a great time.
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
2
1
Dianne
@dide
2983
photos
188
followers
117
following
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
27th February 2022 8:10am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
grandson
Maggiemae
ace
He looks so young that he might easily trip and fall flat on his face! How very sweet!
February 28th, 2022
Peter
ace
Isn’t that just typical and great fun, he is a real ginger top, beautifully captured action shot Dianne:)
February 28th, 2022
