The leaf scatterer by dide
Photo 2983

The leaf scatterer

Chook had a little 'helper' when he was raking up leaves the other day. As fast as they were put in piles, Rudy was running through them kicking and scattering them and having a great time.
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
817% complete

Maggiemae ace
He looks so young that he might easily trip and fall flat on his face! How very sweet!
February 28th, 2022  
Peter ace
Isn’t that just typical and great fun, he is a real ginger top, beautifully captured action shot Dianne:)
February 28th, 2022  
