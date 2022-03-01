Previous
The boy by dide
Photo 2984

The boy

'The Boy' is a lovely statue in Potter's Park in Auckland. Somebody kindly knitted him a colourful pair of socks, but then they were lifted from his ankles to his knees.... Knee warmers?
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
