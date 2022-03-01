Sign up
Photo 2984
The boy
'The Boy' is a lovely statue in Potter's Park in Auckland. Somebody kindly knitted him a colourful pair of socks, but then they were lifted from his ankles to his knees.... Knee warmers?
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
0
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2984
photos
188
followers
117
following
2977
2978
2979
2980
2981
2982
2983
2984
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
28th February 2022 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knitting
,
socks
,
statue
,
potters-park
,
the-boy
