Photo 3062
Awhitu Peninsula
We have had some lovely foggy mornings. This image was taken on my way out to the Awhitu Regional Park. There were so many photo ops on the way, but very few places to stop safely. A frustrating issue as many of you will know!
18th May 2022
18th May 22
1
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3062
photos
191
followers
116
following
3055
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
3061
3062
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
7th May 2022 7:59am
fog
landscape
sunrise
rural
awhitu
Lou Ann
ace
This is just stunning! As photographers it is so hard to have to pass by a scene we really want to capture. I’m glad you could stop for this incredible scene.
May 18th, 2022
