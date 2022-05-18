Previous
Awhitu Peninsula by dide
Photo 3062

Awhitu Peninsula

We have had some lovely foggy mornings. This image was taken on my way out to the Awhitu Regional Park. There were so many photo ops on the way, but very few places to stop safely. A frustrating issue as many of you will know!
18th May 2022 18th May 22

Dianne

@dide
Lou Ann ace
This is just stunning! As photographers it is so hard to have to pass by a scene we really want to capture. I’m glad you could stop for this incredible scene.
May 18th, 2022  
