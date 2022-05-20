Previous
Azalea by dide
Photo 3064

Azalea

This is actually a double exposure of this wee plant and the sky. I planted this azalea at the beginning of summer and have nursed it along through the hot hot summer. It has done well and now produced its first flowers.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Sarah Bremner ace
Gorgeous.
May 20th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that is so pretty
May 20th, 2022  
Wylie ace
nice DOF!
May 20th, 2022  
Babs ace
I love azaleas and ours flowered like mad this year.
May 20th, 2022  
