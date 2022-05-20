Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3064
Azalea
This is actually a double exposure of this wee plant and the sky. I planted this azalea at the beginning of summer and have nursed it along through the hot hot summer. It has done well and now produced its first flowers.
20th May 2022
20th May 22
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3064
photos
191
followers
116
following
839% complete
View this month »
3057
3058
3059
3060
3061
3062
3063
3064
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
20th May 2022 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
azalea
,
double-exposure
Sarah Bremner
ace
Gorgeous.
May 20th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that is so pretty
May 20th, 2022
Wylie
ace
nice DOF!
May 20th, 2022
Babs
ace
I love azaleas and ours flowered like mad this year.
May 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close