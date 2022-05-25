Previous
Next
Spent rose by dide
Photo 3069

Spent rose

This lovely rose was part of a bouquet that I was given. Before I threw it out, I couldn't help but see that there was still a beauty to it, suitable for the wabi Sabi theme coming up for Camera Club.
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
840% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Your thoughts are very artistic! Nice to see what you see!
May 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise