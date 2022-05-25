Sign up
Photo 3069
Spent rose
This lovely rose was part of a bouquet that I was given. Before I threw it out, I couldn't help but see that there was still a beauty to it, suitable for the wabi Sabi theme coming up for Camera Club.
25th May 2022
25th May 22
1
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
21st May 2022 12:21pm
Tags
flower
,
old
,
spent
,
wabi-sabi
Maggiemae
ace
Your thoughts are very artistic! Nice to see what you see!
May 25th, 2022
