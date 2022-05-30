Previous
It's all go by dide
It's all go

Jodi's netball game was pretty exciting to watch last Saturday. (She is GD with the red bib.) They had some great patches where Jodi's team dominated, but in the end, they lost the game by 6 goals.
Dianne

Joan Robillard ace
Great action shot. I have been hearing of this game so had to look it up.
May 30th, 2022  
