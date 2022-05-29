Previous
The Hobbit House by dide
The Hobbit House

We went for a walk yesterday afternoon, looking for this wee Hobbit House that a friend had told us about. It was rather cute, but on private property, so we couldn't get any closer. Someone has made a great job of it.
Dianne

Diana ace
What a wonderful find and capture, the lighting is just perfect.
May 29th, 2022  
