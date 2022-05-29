Sign up
Photo 3073
The Hobbit House
We went for a walk yesterday afternoon, looking for this wee Hobbit House that a friend had told us about. It was rather cute, but on private property, so we couldn't get any closer. Someone has made a great job of it.
29th May 2022
29th May 22
1
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3073
photos
192
followers
116
following
841% complete
View this month »
3066
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
28th May 2022 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
hobbit
,
hobbit-house
Diana
ace
What a wonderful find and capture, the lighting is just perfect.
May 29th, 2022
