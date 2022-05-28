Previous
The new grazers by dide
Photo 3072

The new grazers

A diary shot so we can remember when the new heifers arrived. Josh takes in grazing over the winter for a farmer who lives on 'the swamp', allowing his cattle to fatten up on higher ground and not pug up his home farm.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Dianne

@dide
Joan Robillard ace
My photos are my diary. When I want to know about when my flowers will bloom or when I visited someplace last it is on in my Lightroom catalog.
May 28th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Grass fed cattle are the very best. I, too, depend on my 365 calendar for my diary.
May 28th, 2022  
