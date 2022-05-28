Sign up
Photo 3072
The new grazers
A diary shot so we can remember when the new heifers arrived. Josh takes in grazing over the winter for a farmer who lives on 'the swamp', allowing his cattle to fatten up on higher ground and not pug up his home farm.
28th May 2022
28th May 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Joan Robillard
ace
My photos are my diary. When I want to know about when my flowers will bloom or when I visited someplace last it is on in my Lightroom catalog.
May 28th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Grass fed cattle are the very best. I, too, depend on my 365 calendar for my diary.
May 28th, 2022
