Tonight by dide
Photo 3071

Tonight

We were down at the cattle yards helping sort cattle with Josh. When I looked up, this is what I saw.
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site.
841% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 27th, 2022  
Peter ace
Wonderful golden glow and perspective Dianne:
May 27th, 2022  
