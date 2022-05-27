Sign up
Photo 3071
Tonight
We were down at the cattle yards helping sort cattle with Josh. When I looked up, this is what I saw.
27th May 2022
27th May 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
trees
,
silhouette
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 27th, 2022
Peter
ace
Wonderful golden glow and perspective Dianne:
May 27th, 2022
