I was working in with the big kids (11-13 year olds) at school today and we made a big crock-pot of soup for their lunch. It's a fun learning activity with a good outcome. food is generally a winner!
3rd June 2022

Dianne

Joan Robillard
Looks healthy too
June 3rd, 2022  
Peter
One of the best kind of lessons, you collage tells the story well Dianne:)
June 3rd, 2022  
