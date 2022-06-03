Sign up
Photo 3078
Soup time
I was working in with the big kids (11-13 year olds) at school today and we made a big crock-pot of soup for their lunch. It's a fun learning activity with a good outcome. food is generally a winner!
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
2
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3078
photos
191
followers
116
following
843% complete
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
3078
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
3rd June 2022 7:05pm
Tags
kids
,
school
,
soup
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks healthy too
June 3rd, 2022
Peter
ace
One of the best kind of lessons, you collage tells the story well Dianne:)
June 3rd, 2022
