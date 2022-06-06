Previous
The farm girl by dide
Photo 3081

The farm girl

We had to dodge the showers of rain today to get the jobs done. A strange day with rain and lovely sunshine between the showers. It wasn't that cold. My little great-niece is proving to be quite a help on the farm and enjoyed her few days stay.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Dianne

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
She seems to have had a delightful time
June 6th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful capture - fav
June 6th, 2022  
Peter ace
Great rural image Dianne, clearly she is not intimidated by their size:)
June 6th, 2022  
