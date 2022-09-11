Sign up
Photo 3178
Getting ready for Christmas
A record shot to remind me when I planted the 'spuds'. These are called 'Rocket' and should be ready for harvest in around 60-70 days. We grew them last year and they were delicious boiled with a bit of mint.
11th September 2022
Dianne
@dide
Peter
ace
You just can’t beat fresh home grown, nicely captured record shot Dianne:)
September 11th, 2022
