Photo 3187
Lorne's garden
I went over to the neighbour's garden yesterday to take some spring flower shots. It was a bit challenging because it was windy... What a lot of lovely flowers, but best of all was the scent from the freesias and the jasmine.
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
4
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3187
photos
185
followers
113
following
873% complete
View this month »
3180
3181
3182
3183
3184
3185
3186
3187
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
365
Taken
19th September 2022 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
neighbour
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful selection.
September 20th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful - the joy of Spring !
September 20th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful collage
September 20th, 2022
Peter
ace
Such a pretty collage each image beautifully captured Dianne:)
September 20th, 2022
