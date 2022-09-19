Previous
Spring! by dide
I was wandering around in the orchard this morning and these plum blossoms were crying out to have their picture taken...
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
winghong_ho
Beautiful flowers and nice dof.
September 19th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and wonderful dof.
September 19th, 2022  
Christina ace
These are lovely!
September 19th, 2022  
