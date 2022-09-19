Sign up
Photo 3186
Spring!
I was wandering around in the orchard this morning and these plum blossoms were crying out to have their picture taken...
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
3
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
blossoms
,
plum
winghong_ho
Beautiful flowers and nice dof.
September 19th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and wonderful dof.
September 19th, 2022
Christina
ace
These are lovely!
September 19th, 2022
