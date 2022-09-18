Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3185
After the 'weigh in'
Another farm shot... I haven't been out that much with my camera lately. Here it shows the heifer coming out of the weigh pen. They were keen to get back into the paddock again.
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3185
photos
185
followers
113
following
872% complete
View this month »
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
3183
3184
3185
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
17th September 2022 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
rural
,
farm
,
heifer
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful BW
September 18th, 2022
Peter
ace
You have captured the full tonal range in this lovely monochrome image Dianne:)
September 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close