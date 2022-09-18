Previous
Next
After the 'weigh in' by dide
Photo 3185

After the 'weigh in'

Another farm shot... I haven't been out that much with my camera lately. Here it shows the heifer coming out of the weigh pen. They were keen to get back into the paddock again.
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
872% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful BW
September 18th, 2022  
Peter ace
You have captured the full tonal range in this lovely monochrome image Dianne:)
September 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise