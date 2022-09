The supervisor

Chook is on light duties for a few days, so leaning on the gate in the sunshine, supervising the heifers being weighed seemed a good idea. Josh has had the heifers for about a hundred days and they averaged a weight increase of 100 kg, so the owner is very pleased with how they look. Some went back today and the rest will go back to the owner's farm in a few days. The farm they come from is on 'the swamp' so that is why they are grazed on higher land for the winter months.