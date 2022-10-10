Previous
Mowing the silage by dide
Photo 3207

Mowing the silage

A diary shot to show when the silage was mowed here. Harry the bull was completely unperturbed with the tractor whizzing passed on the other side of the fence!
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Dianne

@dide
