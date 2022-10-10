Sign up
Photo 3207
Mowing the silage
A diary shot to show when the silage was mowed here. Harry the bull was completely unperturbed with the tractor whizzing passed on the other side of the fence!
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
7
7
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
10th October 2022 7:53am
Public
Tags
rural
,
bull
,
farm
,
tractor
,
silage
