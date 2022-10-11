Previous
Next
Gannets by dide
Photo 3208

Gannets

I am away for a couple of days with @julzmaioro visiting Muriwai. It is lovely seeing the gannets as they meet up with their mates and organise their meagre nests. There are a few with eggs but the rest are courting and flying about the place.
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
878% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Whose that with the big bag 🎒.. we have had a wonderful day..
October 11th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Fabulous - I love that spot!
October 11th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful scenic view!
October 11th, 2022  
Peter ace
Superb image full of detail and colours Dianne, enjoy the trip:)
October 11th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Beautiful view.
October 11th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
October 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise