Gannets galore by dide
Photo 3209

Gannets galore

We were watching the gannets again today and they were much busier than yesterday. Today seemed to be a big day gathering nest material. They are so close to the viewing platform that @julzmaioro had one nearly land on top of her.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Dianne

@dide
Delwyn Barnett ace
Just awesome! A great place to get amazing photos.
October 12th, 2022  
Dawn ace
How nice to see such a flock
October 12th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning seascape and of course all those gannets to watch. fav
October 12th, 2022  
