Photo 3209
Gannets galore
We were watching the gannets again today and they were much busier than yesterday. Today seemed to be a big day gathering nest material. They are so close to the viewing platform that
@julzmaioro
had one nearly land on top of her.
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
3
2
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
birds
,
coast
,
gannets
,
muriwai
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Just awesome! A great place to get amazing photos.
October 12th, 2022
Dawn
ace
How nice to see such a flock
October 12th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning seascape and of course all those gannets to watch. fav
October 12th, 2022
