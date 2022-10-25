Previous
Muriwai Gannets by dide
Photo 3222

Muriwai Gannets

I am playing with images with the hope of getting something nice to enter into the next Camera Club competition - 'birds'. I love the middle image of the sleeping gannet.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Dianne

@dide
Issi Bannerman ace
These are all superb, Dianne. The middle one is beautiful. The detail is amazing and it is bird and abstract at the same time. Super triptych of gannets, each image with its own merits.
October 25th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
They have amazing colour and design! Brilliant photos! fav
October 25th, 2022  
