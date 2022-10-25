Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3222
Muriwai Gannets
I am playing with images with the hope of getting something nice to enter into the next Camera Club competition - 'birds'. I love the middle image of the sleeping gannet.
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
2
2
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Tags
birds
,
gannets
,
muriwai
Issi Bannerman
ace
These are all superb, Dianne. The middle one is beautiful. The detail is amazing and it is bird and abstract at the same time. Super triptych of gannets, each image with its own merits.
October 25th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
They have amazing colour and design! Brilliant photos! fav
October 25th, 2022
