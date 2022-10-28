Sign up
Photo 3225
Walkies on the beach
Hamilton's Gap is such a neat beach to explore. Lots of people take their dogs out there where they can run around freely. This was my view as I returned from along the beach where the guys were fishing.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
1
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3225
photos
185
followers
116
following
883% complete
3218
3219
3220
3221
3222
3223
3224
3225
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
23rd October 2022 10:48am
Tags
dog
,
coast
,
walk
,
beach
,
people
,
hamiltons-gap
Cam
Looks beautiful. Fave.
October 28th, 2022
