Photo 3242
Simply
Daisies are such sweet flowers. They are so simple yet cheerful and fresh looking. This was taken a couple of days ago and today my sweet little grandson and his mum brought me a lovely bunch they had picked while out walking.
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
0
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3242
photos
184
followers
116
following
3242
Views
8
365
Canon EOS 6D
12th November 2022 7:07am
View Info
View All
Public
View
flower
,
daisy
