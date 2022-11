Aren't these just gorgeous? These are what the bride wore yesterday for the wedding where @julzmaioro and I took photos. There was a pink and blue theme to the flowers and the dresses and ties etc. The couple had both been married earlier in their lives and had their own children. After 34 years together, they finally decided to get married, so it was pretty special. All 10 grandchildren ranging in age from 8 to 15 were in the wedding party. It was such fun to be involved and to take the photos.