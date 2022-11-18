Sign up
Photo 3246
Sunset
We have had some pretty heavy rain today, but just before sunset it stopped, giving some colour to the heavy clouds. Tomorrow,
@julzmaioro
and I are taking photos of a friend's wedding, so hopefully it will be a better day without the heavy rain...
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
1
1
Dianne
@dide
3246
photos
184
followers
116
following
Tags
sunset
,
clouds
Diana
ace
What a gorgeous capture of those beautiful clouds and colours. Good luck tomorrow :-)
November 18th, 2022
