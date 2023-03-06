Previous
Fiery by dide
Photo 3354

Fiery

Jodi gave me these tiny hot red chillies today. I'll try half of one in tomorrow night's dinner. They are so cute that I thought I'd have a go at photographing them before cutting them up.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Dianne

@dide
Pam Knowler ace
Great image!!
March 6th, 2023  
