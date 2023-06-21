Previous
Speeding! by dide
Photo 3461

Speeding!

It's fun to watch the kite surfers. Some had foils and some just on conventional boards, but they were all very speedy.
Maggiemae ace
wow! such good focus - surfer and sea spray! fav
June 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful action shot
June 21st, 2023  
