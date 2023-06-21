Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3461
Speeding!
It's fun to watch the kite surfers. Some had foils and some just on conventional boards, but they were all very speedy.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3461
photos
180
followers
120
following
948% complete
View this month »
3454
3455
3456
3457
3458
3459
3460
3461
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
21st June 2023 7:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
shakespear-regional-park
,
kite-boarding
Maggiemae
ace
wow! such good focus - surfer and sea spray! fav
June 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful action shot
June 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close