Previous
Tree planting 2023 by dide
Photo 3483

Tree planting 2023

A record of the happenings here today. We had 13 teenage boys from the local college hockey team come and help with our planting project. We also had one of Jesse's workmates and a couple of parents and one teacher. It was great to get so many trees in the ground (around 1500). Food is pretty important to keep the team motivated and they polished off lots of sausage rolls and fruit. I laughed, as some rolls were filled with spinach and ricotta, a flavour that seems most unpopular with teenage boys who like the traditional meat filled rolls!
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
954% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good collage
July 13th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a great collage and story.
July 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise