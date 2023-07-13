Tree planting 2023

A record of the happenings here today. We had 13 teenage boys from the local college hockey team come and help with our planting project. We also had one of Jesse's workmates and a couple of parents and one teacher. It was great to get so many trees in the ground (around 1500). Food is pretty important to keep the team motivated and they polished off lots of sausage rolls and fruit. I laughed, as some rolls were filled with spinach and ricotta, a flavour that seems most unpopular with teenage boys who like the traditional meat filled rolls!