Previous
The Kopu Bridge by dide
Photo 3498

The Kopu Bridge

On our bike ride last weekend, we cycled over the 'new' Kopu bridge. This bridge crosses the Waihou River near the town of Thames and is the gateway to the Coromandel Peninsula. There was another bridge built in 1928, but it was only a single lane. It was a terrible bottleneck for travellers on long weekends or at the beginning (or end) of holidays, with queues for many kilometres, waiting to cross. One Easter, about 25 years ago, we were headed to a wedding and were in the queue for about 3 hours! The 'new' bridge was opened in 2012 - two lanes and a cycle/walkway along one side.
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
958% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise