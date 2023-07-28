The Kopu Bridge

On our bike ride last weekend, we cycled over the 'new' Kopu bridge. This bridge crosses the Waihou River near the town of Thames and is the gateway to the Coromandel Peninsula. There was another bridge built in 1928, but it was only a single lane. It was a terrible bottleneck for travellers on long weekends or at the beginning (or end) of holidays, with queues for many kilometres, waiting to cross. One Easter, about 25 years ago, we were headed to a wedding and were in the queue for about 3 hours! The 'new' bridge was opened in 2012 - two lanes and a cycle/walkway along one side.