Quinn

Today I had a photoshoot with this sweet little guy. He is very cute and has just started to pull himself about the place in a commando style crawl. I wanted a photo of him at 6 months, so I could frame it and put it with the other two grandies on the wall. It has been tricky to get an image, as I wanted to do it outside and the weather has been pretty yuck. I just scraped in, as in a few days he will be 7 months old.