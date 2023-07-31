Sign up
Photo 3501
Dominion Road
We were in Auckland the other day, looking after the grandkids. On the way home, we came through Dominion Road. It is a busy place on a Saturday night, with lots of eateries and people out and about.
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
29th July 2023 6:53pm
Tags
street
lights
auckland
dominion-road
