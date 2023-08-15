Sign up
Previous
Photo 3516
Worth videoing
Another image from the street photography workshop a few weeks ago. I loved the way this group were busy watching and videoing a street entertainer. I entered this image in the camera club competition and got an honours, plus third placed print.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
4
2
Embed Code
Dianne
@dide
3516
photos
174
followers
120
following
3509
3510
3511
3512
3513
3514
3515
3516
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
15th July 2023 12:23pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
street
,
people
,
street-photography
Faye Turner
Nicely captured
August 15th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great street capture
August 15th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Great shot.
August 15th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good bw
August 15th, 2023
