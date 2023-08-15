Worth videoing

Previous
Another image from the street photography workshop a few weeks ago. I loved the way this group were busy watching and videoing a street entertainer. I entered this image in the camera club competition and got an honours, plus third placed print.
Faye Turner
Nicely captured
August 15th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great street capture
August 15th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Great shot.
August 15th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Good bw
August 15th, 2023  
