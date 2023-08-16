Previous
The lesser common teatowel by dide
Photo 3517

The lesser common teatowel

One of the images taken for the subject 'mundane'. This one didn't make the cut, but I liked the textures. Tea-towels probably aren't as common now as they used to be!
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Dianne

@dide
Diana ace
Great textures and patterns. I still use them ;-)
August 17th, 2023  
