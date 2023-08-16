Sign up
Photo 3517
The lesser common teatowel
One of the images taken for the subject 'mundane'. This one didn't make the cut, but I liked the textures. Tea-towels probably aren't as common now as they used to be!
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Tags
mundane
,
tea-towel
Diana
ace
Great textures and patterns. I still use them ;-)
August 17th, 2023
